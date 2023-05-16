Tue: TASE edges down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.27%, to 1,795.74 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.57%, to 1,799.19 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.57% to 348 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 370.14 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.66 billion in equities and NIS 4.09 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.356% up from Monday, at NIS 3.661/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.552% higher at NIS 3.987/€.

On the market, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 6.53% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.70% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 4.39%.

First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.38% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.69%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.26% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.87%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.28% and Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT; Nasdaq: ENLT) rose 1.04%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 16, 2023.

