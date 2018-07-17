Tue: TASE edges higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.08% to 1,546.46 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.01% to 1,383.11 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.03% to 374.19 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 345.92 points. Trading turnover was NIS 836.1 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.275% at NIS 3.631/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.323% at 4.252/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 10.57% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.43% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 1.84%, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 1.60% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.55%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.24% and its energy and exploration unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 2.37% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.15%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 17, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018