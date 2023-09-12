Tue: TASE edges higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.20%, to 1,848.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.20%, to 1,872.24 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.21% to 379.31 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 372.22 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.49 billion in equities and NIS 3.59 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.222% from Monday, at NIS 3.798/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.307% lower at NIS 4.069/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.27% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.60%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.79% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.24%.

Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) rose 2.28% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.17% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 0.99%.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.7% for the biggest decline on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.63% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 1.52%. Energy stock Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.87% and NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) fell 1.04%.

