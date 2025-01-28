search
Tue: TASE edges higher as market recovers

28 Jan, 2025 18:39
The banks bounced back today but chip companies Tower and Camtek fell further.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange edged higher today after yesterday's sharp falls. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.17% to 2,467.82 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.13% to 2,506.25 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.03% to 475.89 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 396.04 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.01 billion in equities and NIS 5.83 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.17% from Monday, at NIS 3.618/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.836% lower at NIS 3.767/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.79% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.60%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.88%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.35%.

Airport City (TASE: ARPT) rose 2.27% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.84% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA rose 0.91%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.90% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.55%, Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.59% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 1.95%.

