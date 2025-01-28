Tue: TASE edges higher as market recovers

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange edged higher today after yesterday's sharp falls. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.17% to 2,467.82 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.13% to 2,506.25 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.03% to 475.89 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 396.04 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.01 billion in equities and NIS 5.83 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.17% from Monday, at NIS 3.618/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.836% lower at NIS 3.767/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.79% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.60%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.88%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.35%.

Airport City (TASE: ARPT) rose 2.27% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.84% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA rose 0.91%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.90% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.55%, Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.59% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 1.95%.

