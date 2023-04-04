Tue: TASE edges higher before holiday

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today ahead of the Passover holiday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.05%, to 1,741.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.23%, to 1,735.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.49% to 340.71 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 365.67 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.92 billion in equities and NIS 2.88 billion in bonds.

The market reopens on Sunday after the first Passover holiday.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.807% from Monday, at NIS 3.564/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.405% lower at NIS 3.888/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.19% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 5.11% today for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.07% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 3.89%.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 7.70% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 4.27%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.82% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.92%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.89% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 2.15%.

