Tue: TASE edges higher but Teva falls further

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.11%, to 1,863.49 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.04%, to 1,923.55 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.52% to 424.98 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.20% to 372.58 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.69 billion in equities and NIS 4.63 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.288% today from Monday, at NIS 3.484$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.390% lower at NIS 3.497/€.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) led the market, gaining 0.36%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 6.71% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 3.60% and parent company Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) rose 4.37%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.72%.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.18%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.83%, and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.43%.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 6.40% for the biggest decline on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.00% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.13%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, energy stocks Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 3.06% despite a bond rating upgrade from Midroog.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 12, 2022.

