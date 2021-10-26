Tue: TASE edges higher despite Teva slump

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.14%, to 1,871.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.27%, to 1,938.59 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.88% to 572.22 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.13% to 393.97 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.00 billion in equities and NIS 3.19 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.156% from Monday, at NIS 3.201/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.145% lower at NIS 3.720/€.

On the market, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 5.04% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.62% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd.'s (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.90%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.57% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.91%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.73%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.23%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.08% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.95% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.39%.

