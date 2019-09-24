Tue: TASE edges up as Teva, Delek decline continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.07% to 1,608.10 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.33% to 1,524.32 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.01% to 375.23 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index up 0.17% to 368.92 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.21 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.284% today at NIS 3.507/$ from Monday's rate, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.202% at 3.857/€.

On the market, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.82% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.37%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.17% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.15%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.82% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.45%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.87% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.10%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.08% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.59%.

