search
Front > TASE report

Tue: TASE edges up as Teva climbs again

19 May, 2020 19:02
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Bank Leumi and Bank Hapoalim led the market higher today as Delek slumped.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.14%, to 1,423.75 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.25%, to 1,406.28 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.28%, to 427.65 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12%, to 356.65 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.43 billion in equities and NIS 5.28 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar exchange rate down 0.508% from Monday at NIS 3.525/$ and the shekel-euro rate down 0.896% at NIS 3.864/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.71%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 3.06% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.77% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.03%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 11.12% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 4.34%. Fattal Holdings (1989) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 0.67% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 3.65% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 3.44%. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 4.71%, Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 3.44%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.23% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.72%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 19, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018