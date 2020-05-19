Tue: TASE edges up as Teva climbs again

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.14%, to 1,423.75 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.25%, to 1,406.28 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.28%, to 427.65 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12%, to 356.65 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.43 billion in equities and NIS 5.28 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar exchange rate down 0.508% from Monday at NIS 3.525/$ and the shekel-euro rate down 0.896% at NIS 3.864/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.71%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 3.06% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.77% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.03%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 11.12% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 4.34%. Fattal Holdings (1989) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 0.67% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 3.65% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 3.44%. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 4.71%, Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 3.44%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.23% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.72%.

