Tue: TASE ends short trading week higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.48%, to 1,812.02 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.32%, to 1,862.53 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.11% to 556.86 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 391.25 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.35 billion in equities and NIS 4.41 billion in bonds.

The market will be closed until Sunday due to the Yom Kippur fast. Over the past two weeks the Tel Aviv 35 Index has risen 2.6% and is up 20.9% since the start of the year.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.156% from Friday, at NIS 3.211/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.403% higher at NIS 3.791/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 3.9% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.23% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 2.33%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.22% and Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) rose 3.06%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.80% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.38% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.21%.

Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) fell 3.21% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.43%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.63% and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 3.16%.

