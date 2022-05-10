Tue: TASE halts slump

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.02%, to 1,876.30 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.83%, to 1,952.49 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.36% to 418.54 points. The All Bond corporate bond index was unchanged at 375.28 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.71 billion in equities and NIS 5.00 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.727% today from Monday, at NIS 3.463/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.872% higher at NIS 3.656/€.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK rose 10.15% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.15% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.98%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.35% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.03%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.32% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.73%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.21% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.64%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.92% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

