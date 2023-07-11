search
Tue: TASE extends gains after BoI rate call

11 Jul, 2023 18:36
Phoenix and the banks led the market higher today as Nova and Elbit Systems declined.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.00%, to 1,770.20 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.00%, to 1,800.96 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.52% to 366.55 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 370.81 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.57 billion in equities and NIS 4.21 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.027% down from Monday, at NIS 3.709/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.453% higher at NIS 4.083/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.50% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.54%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.37%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.24% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 3.49%.

Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) rose 3.84% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.59% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.91%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 2.50% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.67%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.22% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.28%.

