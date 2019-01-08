Tue: TASE extends rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.54% to 1,499.56 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.81% to 1,364.19 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.40% to 349.16 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.30% to 342.68 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.17 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.135% at NIS 3.699/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.168% at 4.235/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 5.56% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 3.32%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.49% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.35%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Kenon Holdings Ltd. (TASE: KEN: NYSE: KEN) rose 12.4% after selling a 12% stake in the Qoros vehicle venture for $227 million.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.82% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.22% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.75%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.57% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 0.61%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 8, 2019

