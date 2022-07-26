Tue: TASE falls for third consecutive day

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.60%, to 1,892.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.64%, to 1,954.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.80% to 422.93 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 376.46 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.66 billion in equities and NIS 2.76 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.145% today from Monday, at NIS 3.445$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.016% lower at NIS 3.489/€.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 4.47%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after falling over 15% on Sunday and Monday. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 2.75% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.85%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, falling 1.31%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.87%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.56%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.89%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.89%/

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, a href="http://www.delek-group.com/site/EN/homepage.asp" target="new">Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 2.72%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 26 2022.

