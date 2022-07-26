search
Front > TASE report

Tue: TASE falls for third consecutive day

26 Jul, 2022 21:12
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The banks, Shufersal and NICe led the declines today but ICL bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.60%, to 1,892.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.64%, to 1,954.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.80% to 422.93 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 376.46 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.66 billion in equities and NIS 2.76 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.145% today from Monday, at NIS 3.445$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.016% lower at NIS 3.489/€.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 4.47%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after falling over 15% on Sunday and Monday. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 2.75% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.85%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, falling 1.31%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.87%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.56%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.89%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.89%/

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, a href="http://www.delek-group.com/site/EN/homepage.asp" target="new">Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 2.72%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 26 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018