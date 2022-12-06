search
Front > TASE report

Tue: TASE falls further

6 Dec, 2022 18:58
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Delek and the banks led the TASE down today as Ormat bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.98%, to 1,851.41 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.14%, to 1,881.37 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.64% to 364.16 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 366.19 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.59 billion in equities and NIS 3.38 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.650% from Monday, at NIS 3.408/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.034% higher at NIS 3.580/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.80% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.52%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.30% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.94%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 3.10% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK fell 5.53% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.34%, Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.26% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.50%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rise 1.10% and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rise 1.28% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 6, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018