Tue: TASE falls further

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.98%, to 1,851.41 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.14%, to 1,881.37 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.64% to 364.16 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 366.19 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.59 billion in equities and NIS 3.38 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.650% from Monday, at NIS 3.408/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.034% higher at NIS 3.580/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.80% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.52%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.30% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.94%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 3.10% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK fell 5.53% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.34%, Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.26% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.50%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rise 1.10% and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rise 1.28% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 6, 2022.

