Tue: TASE falls hard

4 Dec, 2018 18:16
Globes correspondent

Tower and Israel Corp. led heavy losses on the TASE today but ormat bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.34% to 1,631.68 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.27% to 1,472.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.53% to 376.81 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.13% to 344.27 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.33 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.242% at NIS 3.727/$ compared with yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.955% at 4.252/€.

On the market, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 5.7% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.62% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.71%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.73% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 3.4% and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 3.09%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.70%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.57% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.82%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 0.96%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 4, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

