Tue: TASE falls hard

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.34% to 1,631.68 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.27% to 1,472.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.53% to 376.81 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.13% to 344.27 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.33 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.242% at NIS 3.727/$ compared with yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.955% at 4.252/€.

On the market, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 5.7% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.62% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.71%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.73% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 3.4% and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 3.09%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.70%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.57% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.82%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 0.96%.

