Tue: TASE falters as Teva, ICL fall

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.50%, to 2,020.33 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.30%, to 2,074.70 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.13% to 420.57 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 373.11 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.81 billion in equities and NIS 6.90 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.422% today from Monday, at NIS 3.305$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.136% lower at NIS 3.313/€.

On the market, Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.49% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.82%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.43%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 2.08% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.56% and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.91%.

Shapir Engineering and Industries (TASE: SPEN) rose 3.14% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.13%, Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 2.60% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.69%.

