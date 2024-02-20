Tue: TASE flat as Sapiens jumps

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.04%, to 1,899.46 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index was unchanged at 1,933.84 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.14% to 408.73 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 378.43 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.69 billion in equities and NIS 3.58 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.939% from Monday, at NIS 3.656/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.13% higher at NIS 3.948/€.

On the market, Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 6.30% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.51%, Ormat Technologies Inc. and (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.73%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.66% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.13%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.96% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.54%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) fell 5.61% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.82% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.96%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 1.16%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 20, 2024.

