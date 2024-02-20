search
Tue: TASE flat as Sapiens jumps

20 Feb, 2024 19:18
Sapiens and Teva led the rises on the market today while Camtek and Israel Corp. led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.04%, to 1,899.46 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index was unchanged at 1,933.84 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.14% to 408.73 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 378.43 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.69 billion in equities and NIS 3.58 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.939% from Monday, at NIS 3.656/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.13% higher at NIS 3.948/€.

On the market, Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 6.30% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.51%, Ormat Technologies Inc. and (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.73%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.66% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.13%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.96% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.54%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) fell 5.61% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.82% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.96%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 1.16%.

