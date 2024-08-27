Tue: TASE flat as Shufersal gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.02%, to 2.077.81 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.12% to 2,064.19 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.55% to 407.75 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 385.08 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.63 billion in equities and NIS 4.03 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.491% from Monday, at NIS 3.684/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.457% higher at NIS 4.112/€.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 3.56% today for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 0.56% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.66%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.20% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.25%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.20%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.22%

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.67% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.89% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 4.58% and El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 5.28%.

