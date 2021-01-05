Tue: TASE flat as Teva gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.02%, to 1,497.68 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.64%, to 1,558.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.34%, to 537.91 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.02%, to 369.09 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.92 billion in equities and NIS 3.77 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.094% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.203/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.279% lower, at NIS 3.931/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market, rising 0.69% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.64% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.66%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.34%, and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.19%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.12%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.11%, and Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 2.75% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1%.

Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 3.53% and Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) fell 3.56% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 3.14% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 3.11%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.66% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.81%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 5, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021