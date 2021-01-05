search
Tue: TASE flat as Teva gains

5 Jan, 2021 19:26
Teva and Ormat led the gains today on the TA 35 Index while Shapir Engineering led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.02%, to 1,497.68 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.64%, to 1,558.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.34%, to 537.91 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.02%, to 369.09 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.92 billion in equities and NIS 3.77 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.094% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.203/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.279% lower, at NIS 3.931/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market, rising 0.69% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.64% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.66%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.34%, and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.19%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.12%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.11%, and Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 2.75% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1%.

Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 3.53% and Shapir Engineering & Industry (TASE: SPEN) fell 3.56% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 3.14% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 3.11%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.66% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.81%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 5, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

