Tue: TASE flat before holiday break

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.05%, to 1,631.97 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.07%, to 1,697.27 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.50% to 593.21 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 376.94 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.78 billion in equities and NIS 5.97 billion in bonds.

The market is closed for Memorial Day tomorrow and Independence Day on Thursday and reopens on Sunday.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.395% from Monday, at NIS 3.304/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.253% higher, at NIS 3.929/€.

On the market, Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 3.54% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.03% and Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) fell 1.68%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.15%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.17% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.38%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 3.02% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA rose 0.57% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.92%. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2.76% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.21%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Enlight Renewable Energy Solutions Ltd. (TASE:ENLT) rose 6.41% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 13, 2021

