Tue: TASE forges ahead

7 Dec, 2021 18:57
Globes correspondent

ICL and Bezeq led the strong gains today but Perrigo and Teva were again in negative territory.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.55%, to 1,913.41 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.87%, to 2,004.81 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.76% to 545.78 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 396.75 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.05 billion in equities and NIS 3.95 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.190% from Monday, at NIS 3.155/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.487% lower at NIS 3.552/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.90% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.52%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.81% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 2.99% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.01%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.12%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.27%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.03% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.14%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.42% for the day's biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.11%. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.42%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 7, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.

