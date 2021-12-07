Tue: TASE forges ahead

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.55%, to 1,913.41 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.87%, to 2,004.81 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.76% to 545.78 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 396.75 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.05 billion in equities and NIS 3.95 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.190% from Monday, at NIS 3.155/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.487% lower at NIS 3.552/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.90% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.52%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.81% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 2.99% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.01%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.12%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.27%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.03% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.14%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.42% for the day's biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.11%. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.42%.

