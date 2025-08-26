Tue: TASE gains continue

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.60% to 3,066.34 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.42% to 3,128.57 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.01% to 550.24 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 411.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 7.27 billion in equities and NIS 2.63 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.266% lower than Monday, at NIS 3.369/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.704% lower, at NIS 3.923/€.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 5.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 4.43%, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.43%, and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 3.66%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.58% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.76%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.99% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.33%.

Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) led the market today, losing 0.90% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.55% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 3.35%, and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.40%.

