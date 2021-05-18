search
Tue: TASE gains despite Gaza unrest

18 May, 2021 19:09
Teva and the banks led the market higher today but NICE Systems and Tower fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today, reopening after the Shavuot (Pentecost) holiday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.21%, to 1,660.40 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.35%, to 1,734.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.15% to 563.32 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.23% to 386.38 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.78 billion in equities and NIS 4.07 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.305% from Friday, at NIS 3.2730/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.626% higher, at NIS 3.9998/€.

On the market, the banks rose strongly despite the ongoing fighting with Gaza. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.71%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.93%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.76% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.16%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.35% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 5.56% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.85%, and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 2.90%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.37% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.38% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.42%.

