Tue: TASE gains despite Gaza unrest

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today, reopening after the Shavuot (Pentecost) holiday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.21%, to 1,660.40 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.35%, to 1,734.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.15% to 563.32 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.23% to 386.38 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.78 billion in equities and NIS 4.07 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.305% from Friday, at NIS 3.2730/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.626% higher, at NIS 3.9998/€.

On the market, the banks rose strongly despite the ongoing fighting with Gaza. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.71%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.93%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.76% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.16%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.35% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 5.56% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.85%, and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 2.90%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.37% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.38% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.42%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 18, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021