Tue: TASE gains despite Teva losses

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.22% to 1,625.88 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.14% to 1,460.89 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.02% to 369.05 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.51% to 342.66 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.18 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.027% at NIS 3.728/$ compared with yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.434% at 4.219/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 3.36% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.94% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.03%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.42% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.43% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 2.66% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) fell 2.16%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.59% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.08%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 27, 2018

