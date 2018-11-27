search
Front > TASE report

Tue: TASE gains despite Teva losses

27 Nov, 2018 18:52
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Perrigo and Israel Chemicals led the gains on the market today while Teva and Shufersal led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.22% to 1,625.88 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.14% to 1,460.89 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.02% to 369.05 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.51% to 342.66 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.18 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.027% at NIS 3.728/$ compared with yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.434% at 4.219/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 3.36% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.94% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.03%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.42% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.43% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 2.66% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) fell 2.16%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.59% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.08%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 27, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018