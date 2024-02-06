Tue: TASE gains led by Shufersal

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1%, to 1,837.41 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.46% to 1,874.85 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.43% to 392.88 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.25% to 378.13 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.98 billion in equities and NIS 5.13 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.816% from Monday, at NIS 3.645/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.929% lower at NIS 3.913/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.69% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.04%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.08% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 1.81%.

Energean (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 3.17% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.65%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.47% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.07%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.6% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) fell 3.12% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 11.28% following a bid by the Amir brothers to buy a controlling stake in the supermarket chain.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 6, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.