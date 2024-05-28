search
Front > TASE report

Tue: TASE gains, led by banks

28 May, 2024 19:22
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The banks and NICE rose today while Delek and Elbit Systems led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.84%, to 1,995.64 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1% to 1,985.18 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.89% to 434.55 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 377.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.03 billion in equities and NIS 4.37 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.054% from Monday, at NIS 3.675/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.556% higher at NIS 3.998/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.86% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.27% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.53%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 1.05% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.71% after reporting its first quarter 2024 results.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.14%, Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.93% and Electra (TASE: ELTR) rose 3.83% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.16% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 2.87% for the biggeswt fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 28, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018