Tue: TASE gains, led by banks

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.84%, to 1,995.64 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1% to 1,985.18 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.89% to 434.55 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 377.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.03 billion in equities and NIS 4.37 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.054% from Monday, at NIS 3.675/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.556% higher at NIS 3.998/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.86% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.27% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.53%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 1.05% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.71% after reporting its first quarter 2024 results.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.14%, Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.93% and Electra (TASE: ELTR) rose 3.83% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.16% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 2.87% for the biggeswt fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

