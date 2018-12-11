Tue: TASE halts slide

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.68% to 1,590.70 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.68% to 1,440.25 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.09% to 376.81 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 342.23 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.35 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.563% at NIS 3.748/$ compared with yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.284% at 4.267/€.

On the market,Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 4.73% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 4.17% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.56%. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 3.45% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.76%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.15% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.94%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.10%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.51%.

