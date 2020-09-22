search
Front > TASE report

Tue: TASE halts slide

22 Sep, 2020 18:34
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Bezeq and NICE led the market higher today but Teva and the big banks fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.12%, to 1,308.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.20%, to 1,344.86 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.92%, to 473.14 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.12%, to 356.53 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.17 billion in equities and NIS 4.42 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.029% down from Monday at NIS 3.441/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.298% lower at NIS 4.046/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 3.30% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.74% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.94%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.94% and Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 2.64%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.88% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.87%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.45%, Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 1.74% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 1.82%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.40% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.69% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.56%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 22, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018