Tue: TASE halts slide

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.12%, to 1,308.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.20%, to 1,344.86 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.92%, to 473.14 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.12%, to 356.53 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.17 billion in equities and NIS 4.42 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.029% down from Monday at NIS 3.441/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.298% lower at NIS 4.046/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 3.30% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.74% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.94%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.94% and Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 2.64%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.88% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.87%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.45%, Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 1.74% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 1.82%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.40% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.69% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.56%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 22, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020