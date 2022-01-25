search
Tue: TASE halts slide

25 Jan, 2022 18:37
Ormat, Maytronics led the market higher today but ICL again declined.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today, ending the sharp falls of the last two trading sessions. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.33%, to 1,894.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.57%, to 1,986.79 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.87% to 475.24 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 391.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.98 billion in equities and NIS 4.91 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.505% from Monday, at NIS 3.183/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.148% higher at NIS 3.589/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 1.70% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.25% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.24%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.13% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.53%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.50% and Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 4.05% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 7.77% today for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, completing a fall of more than 19% in the three trading sessions this week. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.51% and parents company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.51%.

