Tue: TASE halts slide

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today, ending the sharp falls of the last two trading sessions. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.33%, to 1,894.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.57%, to 1,986.79 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.87% to 475.24 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 391.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.98 billion in equities and NIS 4.91 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.505% from Monday, at NIS 3.183/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.148% higher at NIS 3.589/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 1.70% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.25% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.24%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.13% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.53%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.50% and Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 4.05% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 7.77% today for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, completing a fall of more than 19% in the three trading sessions this week. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.51% and parents company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.51%.

