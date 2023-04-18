search
Front > TASE report

Tue: TASE halts slide

18 Apr, 2023 18:16
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The banks continued their strong rally, lifting the market while NICE Systems and Ormat declined.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.42%, to 1,738.62 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.40%, to 1,724.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.23% to 335.68 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 363.14 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.75 billion in equities and NIS 3.31 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate unchanged from Monday, at NIS 3.647/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was also set unchanged at NIS 4.003/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.17% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.92% for the biggest rise on the Tel aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.30%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.70%, and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.57%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.54% after reporting two new contracts worth $202 million and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.13%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 3.13% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 3.05%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE fell 1.57% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.62%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 18, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018