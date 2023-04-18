Tue: TASE halts slide

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.42%, to 1,738.62 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.40%, to 1,724.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.23% to 335.68 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 363.14 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.75 billion in equities and NIS 3.31 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate unchanged from Monday, at NIS 3.647/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was also set unchanged at NIS 4.003/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.17% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.92% for the biggest rise on the Tel aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.30%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.70%, and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.57%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.54% after reporting two new contracts worth $202 million and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.13%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 3.13% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 3.05%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE fell 1.57% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.62%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 18, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.