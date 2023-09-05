Tue: TASE halts slide

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.77%, to 1,846.14 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.65%, to 1,865.71 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.09% to 380.31 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 372.33 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.37 billion in equities and NIS 2.46 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.42% from Monday, at NIS 3.792/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.031% lower at NIS 4.071/€.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) led the market today, falling 0.09% on the day's biggest trading turnover despite signing a major production agreement with Intel. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.83%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.43% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.83% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.91% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.57%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.59%.and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.37% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

