Tue: TASE higher as Teva gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.55%, to 1,983.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.46% to 1,949.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.33% to 410.03 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.13% to 374.94 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.61 billion in equities and NIS 4.17 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.32% from Monday, at NIS 3.765/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.007% lower at NIS 4.034/€.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.99% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.51% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.68%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 0.72%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.70% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.76%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.72%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.47% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 0.46%.

Real estate company Amot Investments (TASE: AMOT) fell 2.61% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.10% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.95% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.59%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 4.08% after rising 7.76% yesterday.

