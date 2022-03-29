search
Tue: TASE higher but Elbit falls sharply

29 Mar, 2022 18:57
Elbit Systems, ICL and Delek fell sharply today as Phoenix rose on strong results.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.30%, to 2,036.25 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.39%, to 2,113.95 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.11% to 484.62 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 380.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.62 billion in equities and NIS 5.70 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.155% from Monday, at NIS 3.217/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.359% higher at NIS 3.553/€.

On the market, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 8.33% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after reporting its 2021 results and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.95%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) led the market, rising 0.97% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.31% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.94%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.91% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 2.67%. Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) rose 3.73% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) rose 3.30% after reporting strong 2021 results.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: RADA; TASE: RADA) fell 9.96%, and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 5.60%, as oil prices fell on world markets.

