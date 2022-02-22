Tue: TASE higher despite Russian incursion

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.26%, to 1,977.97 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.15%, to 2,072.82 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.06% to 478.47 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.41% to 385.73 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.25 billion in equities and NIS 3.32 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.280% from Monday, at NIS 3.219/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.288% higher at NIS 3.653/€.

On the market, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 4.33% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.88% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 0.87%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.43% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.29%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.37% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.48%.

Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 3.08% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.86% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.30%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 2.98% and its unit Delek Drilling (TASE: DEDR), which re-branded today as NewMed Energy, rose 5.12%, as energy prices rose worldwide following the Russian incursion into Ukraine.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 22, 2022.

