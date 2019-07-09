Tue: TASE higher despite Teva's fall

Pharmaceutical stocks fell as US President Donald Trump took aim at 'overpriced' generic drugs, but the big banks lifted the market.
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.18% to 1,600.05 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.38% to 1,484.79 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.09% to 371.50 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 364.73 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.39 billion. On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.028% today at NIS 3.575/$ from Monday's rate, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.299% at 4.034/€. On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.62% for the day's biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after US President Donald Trump took aim at 'overpriced' generic drugs. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.59% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.35%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.20% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.04% on the day's biggest trading turnover.
Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.95% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.60% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.37%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.90% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.68%.
