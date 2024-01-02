search
Tue: TASE loses ground

2 Jan, 2024 18:43
Sapiens and Camtek led the declines today as Delek and Teva bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.53%, to 1,885.04 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.32% to 1,920.27 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.43% to 389.99 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.15% to 378.46 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.34 billion in equities and NIS 4.64 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.248% from Friday before the New year holiday, at NIS 3.618/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.855% lower at NIS 3.977/€.

Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 4.14% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.40% and Shapir Engineering and Industries (TASE: SPEN) fell 2.67%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.50% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.44%.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) led the market today rising 0.62% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.39% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.51%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.14% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.24%. \

