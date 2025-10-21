search
Tue: TASE loses ground

21 Oct, 2025 18:59
The banks and Ormat were in negative territory today as Clal Insurance bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.99% to 3,176.41 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.98% to 3,249.61 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.97% to 579.01 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 418.33 points. Turnover totalled NIS 2.89 billion in equities and NIS 5.57 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.664% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.289/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.951% lower, at NIS 3.821/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 1.54% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.19%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.70% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.92%.

Navitas Petroleum LP (TASE: NVPT) fell 4.06% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.85% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.44%.

Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 3.81% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) rose 1.27% and Menora Mivtachim (TASE: MMHD) rose 0.87%.

