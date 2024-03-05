search
Front > TASE report

Tue: TASE loses ground led by banks

5 Mar, 2024 19:12
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The banks and NICE led the TASE lower today as Teva bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.69%, to 1,947.22 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.66% to 1,983.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.54% to 411.01 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 380.26 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.30 billion in equities and NIS 5.06 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.448% from Monday, at NIS 3.591/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.505% higher at NIS 3.898/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.94% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.01%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.29% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 0.86%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.28%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.37% and Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT; Nasdaq: ENLT) fell 1.52%. Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) fell 3.68% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.56% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Energean (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.49%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 5, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018