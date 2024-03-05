Tue: TASE loses ground led by banks

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.69%, to 1,947.22 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.66% to 1,983.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.54% to 411.01 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 380.26 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.30 billion in equities and NIS 5.06 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.448% from Monday, at NIS 3.591/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.505% higher at NIS 3.898/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.94% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.01%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.29% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 0.86%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.28%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.37% and Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT; Nasdaq: ENLT) fell 1.52%. Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) fell 3.68% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.56% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Energean (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.49%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 5, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.