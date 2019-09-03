search
Tue: TASE losing streak continues

3 Sep, 2019 18:57
Teva, Delek and Bezeq led the declines today but Israel Chemicals bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.76% to 1,545.58 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.70% to 1,468.53 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.47% to 371.22 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 366.60 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.39 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.311% at NIS 3.549/$ from Monday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.008% at 3.881/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 6.21% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 5.30% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.96%. Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 5.05% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.52%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.16% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.71% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.46%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.98% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.43% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.48%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 3, 2019

