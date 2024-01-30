Tue: TASE losses strengthen near close

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.02%, to 1,839.55 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1% to 1,870.75 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.58% to 392.54 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 375.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.59 billion in equities and NIS 10.04 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.949% from Monday, at NIS 3.652/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.847% lower at NIS 3.959/€.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) led the market today, falling 0.94%. Energean (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 4.58% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.44% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.83%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.04% and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.92%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.56% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) fell 1.52%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 4.16% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after abandoning plans to buy credit card company Isracard (TASE: ISCD) because of opposition by the Israel Competition Authority. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.43% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) rose 1.41%.

