Tue: TASE lower as banks gain

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.14%, to 1,700.69 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.25%, to 1,754.01 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.93% to 535.84 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 389.40 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.36 billion in equities and NIS 2.51 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.280% from Monday, at NIS 3.224/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.193% higher, at NIS 3.795/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 0.90% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.78%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.53% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.55%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.72% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.41%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.11% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.48%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.27% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.63%.

