search
Front > Daily > Markets

Tue: TASE maintains upward momentum

19 Jan, 2021 19:10
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Tower, Ormat and Teva helped the market maintain its rally but Bezeq and Elbit declined.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.64%, to 1,610.77 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.54%, to 1,662.32 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.11% to 600.57 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.20% to 372.25 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.05 billion in equities and NIS 5.28 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.155% higher from Monday, at NIS 3.232/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.634% higher, at NIS 3.921/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market rising 1.15% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.94%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 3.73% for the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.52% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.66%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.48% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.08%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT; TASE: GILT) rose 21% today on news of a major Mexican deal.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.12% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.13% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 19, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018