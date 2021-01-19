Tue: TASE maintains upward momentum

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.64%, to 1,610.77 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.54%, to 1,662.32 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.11% to 600.57 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.20% to 372.25 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.05 billion in equities and NIS 5.28 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.155% higher from Monday, at NIS 3.232/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.634% higher, at NIS 3.921/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market rising 1.15% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.94%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 3.73% for the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.52% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.66%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.48% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.08%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT; TASE: GILT) rose 21% today on news of a major Mexican deal.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.12% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.13% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 19, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021