Tue: TASE maintains upward momentum

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.52%, to 1,938.51 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.57% to 1,981.24 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.88% to 415.75 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 379.61 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.88 billion in equities and NIS 3.51 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.466% from Monday, at NIS 3.668/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.01% lower at NIS 3.981/€.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.78%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.36%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.11% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.35%.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) led the market today, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.68%, anhref="http://www.discountbank.net/" target="new">Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.50%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.15% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.01% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.79%.

