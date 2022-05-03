Tue: TASE mixed

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.27%, to 1,936.56 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.03%, to 2,022.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.60% to 444.70 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 378.38 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.48 billion in equities and NIS 4.26 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.507% today from Monday, at NIS 3.369/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.368% higher at NIS 3.541/€.

The market will be closed tomorrow on Memorial Day and on Independence Day on Thursday and will reopen on Sunday.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.90% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.79%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.37%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.90% and Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 3.27% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK rose 6.79% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.95%, despite cutting its 2022 revenue guidance in itsd first quarter financial report, and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.48%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Energean plc (LSE:ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 7.74% after announcing it had signed a natural gas sale agreement with the East Hagit power plant worth $2 billion over 15 years.

