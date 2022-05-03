search
Tue: TASE mixed

3 May, 2022 18:58
Teva rose despite cutting its revenue guidance but the banks weighed on the market. The market reopens Sunday after the Independence Day holiday.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.27%, to 1,936.56 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.03%, to 2,022.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.60% to 444.70 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 378.38 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.48 billion in equities and NIS 4.26 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.507% today from Monday, at NIS 3.369/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.368% higher at NIS 3.541/€.

The market will be closed tomorrow on Memorial Day and on Independence Day on Thursday and will reopen on Sunday.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.90% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.79%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.37%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.90% and Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 3.27% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK rose 6.79% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.95%, despite cutting its 2022 revenue guidance in itsd first quarter financial report, and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.48%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Energean plc (LSE:ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 7.74% after announcing it had signed a natural gas sale agreement with the East Hagit power plant worth $2 billion over 15 years.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 3, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

