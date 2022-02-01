Tue: TASE mixed as banks fall

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.07%, to 1,915.79 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.29%, to 2,035.45 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.34% to 489.86 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.22% to 389.30 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.48 billion in equities and NIS 3.46 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.814% from Monday, at NIS 3.169/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.194% higher at NIS 3.572/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, falling 1.54% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.70% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.44%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.15%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.81% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 2.02%, after rising 9.31% yesterday, Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 2.55%, and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.48%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, AudioCodes Ltd. (Nasdaq: AUDC; TASE:AUDC) rose 3.93% after reporting strong fourth quarter 2021 financial results.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 1, 2022.

