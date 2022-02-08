search
Tue: TASE mixed as banks lead gains

8 Feb, 2022 19:05
The banks and Kenon Holdings rose today as NICE Systems and Azrieli fell back.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.38%, to 1,939.39 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.20%, to 2,037.95 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.50% to 487.28 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.16% to 387.88 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.07 billion in equities and NIS 4.04 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.908% from Monday, at NIS 3.224/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.601% higher at NIS 3.680/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, rising 0.27% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.90%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.94% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.58%.

Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) rose 4.99% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.11% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.32%. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 1.82% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.87%.

Mivne Real Estate ((TASE: MVNE) fell 1.62% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.94% and Azriel Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.98%.

