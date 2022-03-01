Tue: TASE opens March with losses

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.00%, to 1,953.28 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.62%, to 2,042.16 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.38% to 483.10 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.44% to 385.75 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.49 billion in equities and NIS 4.37 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.247% from Monday, at NIS 3.230/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.562% lower at NIS 3.607/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.87% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 4.89% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.10%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 3.11% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.63%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.23% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 3.68%, despite reporting strong fourth quarter results.

LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 29.94% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after falling heavily in recent days. Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 2.94% and Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 2.53%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 1, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.