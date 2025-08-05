Tue: TASE plunges on Gaza concerns

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today amid political and security uncertainty as Israel's cabinet considers expanding the war in Gaza. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.50% to 2,945.40 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.89% to 2,993.16 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.01% to 526.23 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.12% to 408.53 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.45 billion in equities and NIS 2.91 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.263% from Monday, at NIS 3.447/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.072% higher at NIS 3.978/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 2.99% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.85%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.58%, and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.95%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 5.98% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 5.91%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 6.45% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.90% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.36%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.67% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.05%.

