Tue: TASE posts strong gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.94%, to 1,701.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.07% to 1,719.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.20% to 332.03 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.62% to 367.52 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.99 billion in equities and NIS 4.37 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.879% from Monday, at NIS 3.833/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.544% lower at NIS 4.110/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.05% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.53%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.18%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.45%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 6.63% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 4.66%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.18% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.61%. Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 2.09% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.91% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.69%.

