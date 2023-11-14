search
Front > TASE report

Tue: TASE posts strong gains

14 Nov, 2023 18:59
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Tower, ICL and the banks led the market higher today as Sapiens and Camtek led the declines on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.94%, to 1,701.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.07% to 1,719.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.20% to 332.03 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.62% to 367.52 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.99 billion in equities and NIS 4.37 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.879% from Monday, at NIS 3.833/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.544% lower at NIS 4.110/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.05% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.53%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.18%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.45%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 6.63% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 4.66%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.18% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.61%. Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 2.09% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.91% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.69%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 14, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018